Trump does bizarre impression of woman weightlifting at rally

Donald Trump is having yet another strange viral moment - and this time it's his impression of female weightlifters that's getting people talking.

The former president was speaking at a Save America rally in Mendon, Illinois, when he began pretending to push up a barbell and make some rather odd noises, much to the amusement of the crowd at the back.

It's thought he was referring to a 'transgender weightlifter named Jill competing in women's sports' - a subject he's known for mocking publicly.



