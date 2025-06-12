Trump Gold Card: Everything you need to know as coveted millionaire visa goes live

Donald Trump recently announced he will be selling a US gold card that will enable wealthy people to live and work in America for $5 million, and it's reportedly about to go live, with the website appearing online - so here's everything you need to know.

What is the Gold Card?

On Tuesday (25 February) at the Oval Office, Trump announced that the Gold Card will be "somewhat like a Green Card, but at a higher level of sophistication".

"You have a Green Card. This is a Gold Card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you Green Card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship," he shared. "And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card."

"They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people. And we think it's going to be extremely successful and never been done before."

When asked whether he would be selling cards to Russian oligarchs, he said: "Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also mentioned that the new card will take the place of the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program, which currently permits foreign investors to fund US projects that generate jobs, with the opportunity to apply for visas to gain permanent residency.

"They’ll have to go through vetting, of course," Lutnick shared, "to make sure they’re wonderful world-class global citizens."





How much is the Gold Card?

The price for the Gold Card will be set at $5 million. This will grant holders green card privileges along with a path to citizenship, opening up opportunities for affluent individuals to live and work in the US through their purchase of the card.





When will the Gold Card be available?

Trump said the Gold Cards will launch in the coming weeks, and expect millions to be sold.





How have people responded?

Inevitably, the announcement stirred up a response online, with one writing: "It has never been done before because it should never be done. What a clown show."

Another wrote: "So we’re selling the soul of our country away. Great."

"In his world, everything has a price. He holds nothing sacred and lives without ideals," a third wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth chimed in: "My gut tells me this won’t work."





