The 7 tackiest changes Donald Trump has made since returning to office

Since returning to office in January, President Donald Trump has been making headlines for all kinds of reasons - one of them being his taste for all things gold.

Now 11 months into his second term, Trump has well and truly put his stamp on the White House with golden ornaments displayed across the Oval Office, a Presidential Walk of Fame, and even a gold and marble toilet, just to name a few.

Of course, some of these changes haven't been without controversy, such as the decision to pave over the Rose Garden with pale stone and knocking down the historic East Wing to make way for a $300 million ballroom.

Here's a roundup of the tackiest things Donald Trump has done since retaking office:

Oval Office bling

Gold colored ornaments and decor are seen as US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on September 25, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

You may have noticed the Oval Office has undergone some changes since Trump took charge - most notably the sheer amount of gold he's managed to add to the place.

Taking to Truth Social in September, Trump posted a video of various gold decorations and boasted: "Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, “freak out” when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!!"





The Presidential Walk of Fame

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

There's the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and now there's the Presidential Walk of Fame - that's right, Trump has instilled his own version at the West Colonnade of the White House.

But there are no stars on the floor; instead, it consists of frames (gold ones, of course) with portraits of all 45 presidents from past to present - apart from Joe Biden, whose frame contains a picture of an autopen signing Biden's name.

For context, Trump has previously accused Biden of being unfit to sign important documents himself and getting an autopen to do it for him. However, there is no evidence that this claim is true.





White House 'gift shop'

In August, Trump was photographed showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky his collection of MAGA merch that appears to be inside the White House.

The area social media users dubbed as 'Trump's gift shop' included branded hats with “Trump 2028” on the front, causing concern that Trump is thinking about running for a third term in office - which would be unconstitutional as it's prohibited under the 22nd Amendment.





Appearing in an advert for Trump Watches

Although The Trump watch range initially launched in September last year, an advertisement featuring Trump himself made the rounds on social media earlier this year, with the president being compared to a ‘lousy used car salesman.'

"It's Trump time," he said in the ad. "Check out this Red beauty it's one of my new watches, wear it proudly on your wrist and everyone will know exactly what it's for, who it's for, who it represents."

And yes it comes in gold too...

A 'tacky' new toilet

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Part of Trump's White House redecoration has included a new marble finish in the Lincoln Bathroom (with gold finishes, obviously).

Posting a series of snaps of the new refurbishments on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Refurbished Lincoln Bathroom in the White House - Highly polished, Statuary marble!"

Not exactly what Americans want to hear about during a cost-of-living crisis...

One critic wrote on social media: "While millions lose healthcare, Trump erases Lincoln's historic bathroom for tacky gold bling. Gutting our heritage, one vanity project at a time."

One critic wrote on social media: "While millions lose healthcare, Trump erases Lincoln's historic bathroom for tacky gold bling. Gutting our heritage, one vanity project at a time."



Commentator Molly Ploofkins wrote: “Forty million Americans are about to lose food assistance, and this guy’s posting pictures of his upgrades to the White House s***ter.”

$300 million Ballroom (and knocking down the East Wing)





If the lavish and gauche gold decor weren't enough, Trump has shared plans for building a $300 million White House ballroom and showed rendering images of what it will look like. Surprise, surprise, it's entirely gold.

“I think there’ll be nothing like it … You can see the kind of interiors that we’re talking about,” Trump said while holding up some images on paper sheets. “It’s the highest level, and see, it goes beautifully with the White House, I mean, the mix is beautiful.”

The whole thing has been criticised as "tacky" and a "vanity project" by critics online.

What's more, construction has already begun with the East Wing of the White House being ripped down, much to the horror and disgust of critics. That's despite Trump previously promising that the existing building would not be touched.





Paving over the Rose Garden

Construction in the Rose Garden of the White House is seen after U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on June 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Before the East Wing was demolished, Trump faced previous construction controversy over the Rose Garden grass being ripped up and paved over, along with the addition of flagpoles installed on the north and south lawns and the creation of a Mar-a-Lago-style patio.

“What was happening is, it’s supposed to have events. Every event you have, it’s soaking wet,” Trump said. “People can’t—and the women with the high heels, it’s just too much.”

The move didn't go down well on social media as one person wrote, "He’s turning the Rose Garden into Mar-a-f***ing-Lago," and another added, "Melania ruined Jackie's beloved rose garden. Now Donnie has paved it over. No class, no taste, no culture."

