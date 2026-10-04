Watch moment IShowSpeed smashes setup after losing FC 27 wager to Hugo Ekitike

IShowSpeed smashed up his setup after losing an EA Sports FC 27 wager match against Liverpool and France forward Hugo Ekitike.

If Speed won, Ekitike would have to do any celebration Speed wants the next time he scores - but if Ekitike won, Speed would have to change his Instagram profile picture to Ekitike's face and attend a Liverpool game.

Speed is a Manchester United fan and Liverpool is a huge rival.

As the game played out, when Ekitike went 3-0 up, he performed the same celebration he does when he normally scores.

Speed kept plugging away though and he converted a last minute penalty to dramatically take the game to extra-time - and the drama continued.

Despite Speed's best efforts, Ekitike eventually won the game 6-5, meaning he won the wager.

When the game finished, Speed completely obliterated his controller by smashing it repeatedly on his desk before taking his shirt off in frustration, throwing it across the room.

And he didn't stop there.

Speed then pushed his chair to the floor before seemingly throwing something else across the room.

Meanwhile, Ekitike seemed to be very much enjoying Speed's crashout unfold before his eyes.

Sure enough, Speed has changed his Instagram profile picture to Ekitike's face, honouring the wager he lost. It's understood the last time he changed his profile picture was to get his account verified on the social media platform.

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