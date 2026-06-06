Donald Trump shrugs off Knicks fans unable to afford $8k NBA Finals tickets

Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on 8 May, which will see the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs.

For Knicks supporters, it's been a long time coming as the team hasn't reached the NBA Finals since 1999. Tickets for the Madison Square Garden showdown are reportedly selling for around $8,000 (£6,000), while some resale sites have courtside seats listed for as much as $33,000 (£24,700).

Despite the eye-watering prices, Trump showed little concern over the fact that many fans would be unable to afford a seat in the arena.

When a reporter pointed out that the "everyday American" couldn't afford tickets at those prices, the president simply quipped: "Well, I know. They can watch it on television."

"It’s sorta semi-free to watch it on television," Trump said, adding: "That's the way life goes. If the team wasn’t a big success, tickets would go very easily… but that’s the way life is."

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Also expected to be in attendance is New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, who told reporters he will be paying for his own ticket and will not be seated courtside or in a suite.

"I can tell you that I’m planning to go to a Knicks game. I will be at Game 3. I will be in a very different section of the stadium," he said.

When told that Trump is also expected to attend, Mamdani added: "I think we’re looking forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited for the Knicks to have that chance to win a championship."

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