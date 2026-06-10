Trump's 2024 quote about Biden sleeping resurfaces – and it’s aged incredibly badly

A Donald Trump quote from 2024 slating Joe Biden and his appearances sleeping in public has resurfaced online, and it’s aged like milk for the president.

It comes as Trump took what was described by some critics on social media as the ‘most expensive nap of all time’ after being spotted appearing to snooze during a New York Knicks NBA Finals game.

That wasn’t before Trump was mercilessly booed by the crowd filling the Madison Square Garden arena when he was shown on the big screen – even if Trump later tried to deny he was booed .

It’s just one occasion of Trump appearing to fall asleep in front of the cameras after he also slumped to the side of his seat in the Oval Office recently. In fact, it’s become enough of a concern for a CNN doctor to voice their concern over Trump’s health .

Now, footage from 2024 has resurfaced online showing the 79-year-old appearing on Andrew Schulz’s podcast Flagrant, criticising Biden for snoozing while the cameras rolled.









At the time, Trump said: “[Biden] has an ability to fall asleep while on camera…in minutes, he’s stone-cold out”

He then claimed: “You’ll never see me sleeping in front of a camera.”

Two years later, the clip has a very different context...

It comes after Trump called the NBC a 'little left wing' after being booed by the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The president also attempted to claim that he wasn’t booed by the crowd and it was "mostly cheers" at game three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday (8 June) night - however, critics aren’t having any of it.

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