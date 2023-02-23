Tucker Carlson was in awe at Donald Trump for ... making a McDonald's order

Tucker Carlson is impressed by Donald Trump’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio - for clearing a very low bar.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host gave Trump props for bringing food, cleaning supplies, and “Trump water” to residents affected by the train derailment.

But specifically, Carlson gushed over Trump’s ability to order from McDonald’s.

“Whatever you think of Donald Trump when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering from McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”

While visiting East Palestine, Trump made a pit stop at one of his favorite fast-food chains to purchase food for the local fire and police departments.

In a clip, captured by CSPAN, Trump approached the McDonald’s cashier saying, “I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anyone in here” before ordering.

Carlson pointed out that Trump “wows everyone in the room” because “he’s really good at this.”

The Fox News host continued to compliment Trump, saying he’s good at speaking to crowds of people because “it’s real” which makes him “a huge threat.”

Carlson then criticised federal and state prosecutors for opening investigations into Trump and his organisation, claiming they’re “trying to prevent him from running for president.”

Last year, Trump announced he was running for president in 2024. Although it is still early in the race, many political commentators are curious how the former president will shape up against other potential candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Since the 2020 election, Trump's reputation has been slowly dwindling as his claims of voter fraud are being formally investigated.

Some accused Trump's visit to East Palestine as a political move to improve his image.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.