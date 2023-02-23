Trump went to McDonald's and immediately cracked a dad joke

Donald Trump ordered a “nice array” of food and cracked a dad joke upon arrival at a McDonald’s restaurant East Palestine, Ohio.

The former president was on a visit to the site of a derailed train, that caused the release of toxic chemicals into the air which has sparked health concerns for residents in the surrounding areas.

During this trip, Trump decided to pop into the food chain (along with a group of camerapersons, reporters and aides) to place an order.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Among the customers in the restaurant, the town’s police and fire departments were also present in the outlet too.

“Hello, everybody. What’s your specialty today?" he quipped, cracking a dad joke, before praising the workers as a "nice, beautiful looking group of people."

Trump took the opportunity to brag about his knowledge of the McDonald's menu, as he informed the employees: "So, I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here."

He also said that his team would "get the meals for the fire department" and the others present at the restaurant.

"Knock it out fast for us … we’ll be eating it on the plane back," he added.



Trump's love for McDonald's is well documented.

The 45th present infamously served McDonald’s as well as food from Wendy’s and Burger King when the 2019 NCAA national champion Clemson Tigers football team visited the White House due to a government shutdown at the time.

But what's Trump's go-to Maccies order?

Well, according to his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump orders a "Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake."

Elsewhere, Trump who announced his 2024 presidential election campaign in November last year was spotted handing out MAGA hats as well as Trump-branded bottled water to East Palestine residents following fears of potential water contamination following the derailment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.