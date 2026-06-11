Trump threatened to 'bomb the s**t out of Iran' hours after calling for world peace

US president Donald Trump claimed he wants world peace – then threatened to bomb Iran again hours later.

Whether it be his fabricated claim to have ended several wars , his coveting of the Nobel Peace Prize, or acceptance of the cooked up FIFA Peace Prize, Trump has made it clear he wants his legacy to be one of peace-making.

On Wednesday (10 June) Trump once again made the claim that “world peace” is his goal and birthday wish during an Oval Office event.

When asked about his birthday wish, Trump, who turns 80 on Sunday 14 June, said: “Peace for the world, OK. Peace for the world. Middle East, yes. Peace for the whole world.”

So, people have been left rather perplexed that just hours later, Trump told Fox News he would “bomb the s*** out of Iran” if they didn’t sign a peace deal.

Someone pointed out, “These two came out within 12 hours”.

Another said: “BREAKING: FIFA peace prize recipient is bombing Iran a day before the start of the FIFA World Cup.”





“What an unbearable geopolitical era we live in,” another person wrote.

One person added: “Donald Trump today: I want world peace.

“Donald Trump also today: I’M GONNA WIPE OUT IRAN IF THEY DON’T DO AS I SAY.”

It also hasn’t passed people by that Trump promised multiple times during his re-election campaign that there would be “no new wars” under him – something that has been broken with the Iran war he started.

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