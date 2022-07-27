The Tory leadership debates are in full swing and if you thought they were going well, you'd be wrong.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are trying to tear chunks out of each other at every opportunity to undermine their leadership bids. The problem is that by doing so, they are also tearing chunks out of the Tory party - the party that both of them are in - making it seem pretty incompetent.

We love the smell of blue on blue fighting in the morning...

This has been illustrated by campaigner Peter Stefanovic, who yesterday made a montage of times the pair eviscerated the whole Tory government in a debate on TalkTV last night, that was cut short when presenter Kate McCann fainted.

The video shows Sunak saying things like: "Energy bills doubling, inflation at a 40-year high", and: "Many families are having to cut back."

And Truss says: "We have anaemic growth in this country", and: "Rishi's policies are making us less competitive."

"I'm afraid some of our hospitals are falling apart," she says - and doesn't that make you feel confident in the Conservatives?

Take a look at the video here, which is swiftly going viral on Twitter:

Oh dear. Why bother having the Labour Party when the two Tory leadership candidates are doing all their campaigning for them?

