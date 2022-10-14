It’s been another chaotic day in the tenure of PM Liz Truss, after she made the decision to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Truss appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt in his place and performed a U-turn on corporation tax on Friday.

It’s just another development in her disastrous time inside Number 10 so far, as the fallout from the calamitous mini-budget continues to be felt.

People have been having fun at her and Kwarteng’s expense on social media since the news broke, and now even the Trades Union Congress (TUC) is getting in on the act.

The union’s official Twitter account posted a message on Friday poking fun at the PM.

It wrote: “Boss blaming you for their decision?

“Join a union.”

It comes after Kwarteng was given the boot after just 38 days. The Tory MP held talks with prime minister Truss after returning to London early from a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.

As well as sacking Kwarteng, Truss also dismissed Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp.

The U-turn is a major change to Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway that caused weeks of turbulence in the markets and sent the pound into freefall.

The Chancellor was fired on Friday after just 38 days in Number 11 Getty images

Just hours earlier on Thursday, Kwarteng had assured reporters that he was “100 per cent” going to be continuing in the job.

His resignation letter to the PM read: “Dear Prime Minister. You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.

“When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right…

“It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches.”

