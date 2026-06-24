Tucker Carlson has spoken out in praise of JD Vance, a “personal friend” who he called “smart” and who he has always “liked enormously” – just days after saying he no longer supports the “immoral” Republican party with Donald Trump at the helm.

Carlson, a former FOX News host and a conservative political commentator, was speaking on Alex Jones’s podcast when he made the comments, which come in the same week as his words on Republicans.

Speaking on his own show earlier this week, Carlson said: “I would not support the Republican Party, there’s no chance I would support the Republican Party. I’m not going to support the Democratic Party, I don’t know what I’m going to do.

“But at this point, how could I, or any American voter, support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States? That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens? It’s not possible to vote for people like that and I’m not going to,” Carlson explained.

It’s a significant change in approach for Carlson, given his previous support for Trump that once saw him give a speech at one of his 2024 campaign rallies.

Now, speaking to Jones, Carlson said that Vance’s position under Trump is “impossible” and said that he has to serve under a president who has “completely betrayed his own voters”.





"Look, I'll support the best person," Carlson said about future presidential runs, saying that Vance is "obviously" a better option than Marco Rubio to be a future Republican leader.

Carlson said: “This president has completely betrayed his own voters. That leaves the vice president, who was the hope of many of those voters, including me, in a horrible situation. And every day I feel sorry for JD Vance. Every day I say a prayer for him. Always consider him a friend.”

Meanwhile, Carlson’s previous comments earlier in the week also saw him say: “I’ve voted Republican my entire life… I have been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party, I mean a very consistent defender, but there is no defending this because it’s immoral and it’s exactly the opposite of what a political party in a democracy is charged with doing, which is representing its own voters, its own citizens, its own nation, and they’re not doing that so, no, I’m out. And if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

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