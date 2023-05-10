Tucker Carlson mocked for starting his new show on a 'hellsite'

Tucker Carlson has announced that Twitter will be the home for his new political show, it comes after the news anchor was ousted from Fox News last month.

The right-wing pundit posted a video to the social media site where he described Twitter as last remaining major platform to allow free speech.

"We'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," he said in his announcement video.

“The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can."

“There are always limits. And you know that if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. It’s not a guess — it’s guaranteed."

This announcement means Carlson will forgo at least $25m owed to him by Fox Corp in order to break non-compete clause, Puck News reported.

On his Fox News Show, 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Carlson became the biggest host of cable news in the US, drawing more than 3 million viewers in his final week at Fox News.

Though he often drew criticism with his controversial coverage which included defending a teenage gunman involved in a shooting during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin and defending white nationalists involved in the storming of the Capitol building, as well as calling white supremacy a 'hoax'.

So it's clear not many are too happy about this latest announcement, with one declaring Twitter a "hellsite."

































Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has since clarified there has not been a signed agreement with Carlson and that he is "subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators."

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes,” he tweeted.

“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.”

Musk added: “I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.”

