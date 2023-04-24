Right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson has officially parted ways with Fox News after 14 years.

The station made the announcement today (24 April), thanking him for his service, but saying his last show had already been on 21 April - fuelling speculation the decision wasn't mutual.

Carlson's last guest was Tyler Morrell, the pizza delivery driver who stopped a runaway criminal last week.

Chillingly, his final words before signing off Friday's show were "We'll be back on Monday".

However, we won't.

