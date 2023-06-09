Tucker Carlson claims white supremacists unjustly treated like ‘America's new child molesters’

Tucker Carlson's latest episode of Tucker on Twitter saw Carlson imply that white supremacists are treated like child molesters in US society.

In the second episode of his new show on Twitter, Carlson said: "Punishing people based on their skin colour is not only permitted in modern America, it is mandatory, [...] as long as the victims are white."

Carlson uses a clip of President Joe Biden speaking about the threat white supremacy has to America, before going on to dismiss President Biden and asking if Biden, or any government official, could define white supremacy. Carlson goes on to sardonically say that white supremacy is "more dangerous than the threat of nuclear war with Russia [...] white supremacy is that bad."

"Can anyone in authority actually define white supremacy?" the former Fox News host continues to ask. "Is white supremacy liking white people too much? [...] Or is white supremacy something much more obviously bad, like trying to expel all non-whites from America?" He then goes onto say that if it is the latter "not very many" are actually working on this "American white ethno-state project" and the chances they succeed at their plan is "precisely zero."

Carlson urged viewers to "cling to your taboos like your life depends on them”, before adding: "White supremacists are America's new child molesters. We've got zero tolerance for white supremacists because no one threatens the life of this country more than they do.”

Despite his tone, the pundit goes on to clarify that he is not asking rhetorical questions, "the the President of the United States describes something as 'the worst possible crime Americans can commit,' you have a right to know what that crime is."

According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of white supremacy is: "The belief that the white race is inherently superior to other races and white people should have control over people of other races."

Carlson, still insistent that no one has been offered a definition of white supremacy, says that the reason no definition has be given to keep Americans living in "fear". It means that "you can't be sure whether or not you're committing it. You could be accused at any time." Suggesting that someone could 'accidentally' commit an act of white supremacy. He goes on to add that "it's hard to relax in a country like that."

Carlson goes on to suggest that white supremacy is simply an "unfashionable opinion", and concludes that "the old system was better [...] the legal code was straightforward, child molestation was a crime, having unfashionable options was not."

This is not the first time Carlson has expressed his views on white supremacy. In 2019, whilst hosting an episode of his show on Fox News, Carlson dismissed white supremacy as "a hoax".

