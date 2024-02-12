'Unhinged' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commercial disturbs Super Bowl viewers

The Super Bowl adverts are going pretty hard this year - and are the main distraction from the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. We've had the foot washing advert, Deadpool 3, Temu and Twisters to count just a few - but a political message from presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stunned viewers.

Perhaps more so than the foot washing commercial.

RFK Jr put his face before the watching billions between a break from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Brock Purdy.

The throw-back commercial pushed for viewers to vote for RFK using nostalgic footage of the Kennedy family alongside 60s theming demanding that voters 'vote independent' and vote Kennedy. It was all rather 'Fallout', and a leaned into 'scary propaganda' more than it perhaps should've.

See it here:

It's safe to say it didn't land with fans, and viewers were left in disbelief:

RFK Jr is running as a third party candidate against Joe Biden of the Democrats, and more than likely, Donald Trump representing the Republicans.

