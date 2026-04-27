After a male assailant shot and injured a law enforcement officer at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, US president Donald Trump, his MAGA supporters and acting attorney general Todd Blanche all stressed the apparent importance of building the controversial White House ballroom.

Officials said the aforementioned assailant was detained near the hotel screening area, with a suspect identified as 31-year old Cole Tomas Allen from California now facing firearms and assault charges.

He is set to be arraigned on Monday.

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote: “What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 year, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE.”

Meanwhile, Blanche wrote a letter to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s lawyer Greg Craig the same day stating that the trust’s lawsuit “puts the lives of the President, his family, and his staff at grave risk”.

“Yesterday’s assassination attempt on President Trump proves, yet again, that the White House ballroom is essential for the safety and security of the President, his family, his cabinet, and his staff.

“When the White House ballroom is complete, President Trump and his successors will no longer need to venture beyond the safety of the White House perimeter to attend large gatherings at the Washington Hilton ballroom.

“The White House ballroom will ensure the safety and security of the President for decades to come and prevent future assassination attempts on the President at the Washington Hilton.”

As well as this, Republican members of Congress are now drafting legislation to ensure the ballroom’s construction – which Trump previously said would be privately funded – is completed.

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted on Sunday: “I’m working with my team to draft legislation ensuring the White House Ballroom is completed.

“I don’t believe congressional approval is required for the project, but if it’ll keep activist judges on the sideline, so be it.”

While Florida congressman Randy Fine announced he would be filing the ‘Build the Ballroom Act’ to “create explicit statutory authority for a White House Ballroom”.

He said: “While the lawsuits attempting to stop this privately-funded gift to the country are nonsense, last night makes clear that we need it – and we need it now.”

Other social media users are unconvinced, though, with independent US Senate candidate Mark Moran simply asking: “What the f*** are we doing here?”:

Evan Loves Worf also ridiculed the idea of legislation by simply writing “lmao”:

“Why not work with your team on a coloring book instead? Cheaper and just as useless,” suggested novelist John A. Daly:

It’s even been ridiculed by those on the right, with Ramzpaul (real name Paul Ray Ramsey) – a YouTuber described as “white nationalist” by the Southern Poverty Law Center – writing: “We are in a losing war with Iran. The price of food is unaffordable. And the ballroom is the GOP’s priority?”

And @AidanNonx, founder of the American First Post, said Fine’s proposed legislation is “so ridiculous”:

Oh dear…

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.