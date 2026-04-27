A reporter’s nine-word question to Donald Trump is going viral for its impact as he speaks about shooter’s “manifesto”.

On Saturday (25 April), the White House correspondents’ dinner was interrupted by gunfire at the venue, which saw US president Trump, vice president JD Vance and other Trump administration officials whisked away by security.

A suspect was apprehended and further details have emerged – including an alleged manifesto reportedly detailing the targets and the suspects’ grievances against them.

Since the incident, Trump has given an interview with CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell in a 60 Minutes episode, during which he once again pushed for the creation of his controversial ballroom .

But, it was questioning around the alleged manifesto that sparked a moment which some think will go down in history.

“[The suspect] writes this quote: ‘Administration officials, they are targets’. And he also wrote this: ‘I’m no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes’. What’s your reaction to that?” O’Donnell asked Trump.

He replied: “I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you’re horrible people. ... Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

O’Donnell’s response is what is going viral. She asked: “Oh, do you think he was referring to you?”

“That line will go down in history,” someone wrote.

Another said: “‘Oh, you think he was referring to you?’ is masterful trolling.”

“BRILLIANT,” another wrote.

Someone else wrote: “Absolutely in TEARS LAUGHING…”

Another argued: “Trump isn’t very bright. He walked straight into Norah O’Donnell’s obvious trap. Couldn’t help himself.”

“F**king priceless,” wrote another.

One person said: “Oh she got his a** good!”

“How Norah O’Donnell was moving in that interview,” another posted.

Someone else suggested: “He’s going to regret doing this interview.”

“And then … the 𝘱𝘪è𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘦 𝘳é𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦,” another described the reporter’s response.

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