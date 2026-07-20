In case you somehow missed it, Spain were crowned World Cup winners on Sunday when they beat Argentina 1-0 in the final, but one tweet from the president of the losing team’s country, Javier Milei, has been mocked by social media users.

According to X’s translation of the politician’s post, Milei said: “WORLD CELEBRATION.

“Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the Players and the Technical Staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday.”

Except, people were quick to point out that Argentina were runners up in the football contest, and didn’t score a goal in the final, leading them to question what there is to celebrate.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “There is NO celebration. ARGENTINA LOST LMFAO”:

Another account tweeted in Spanish: “Friend, we were the ones in sky blue and white”:

Sharing stats from the match, a third asked: “What the f*** are you gonna celebrate?”:

While Milei has not responded to the ridicule, he went on to retweet a tweet from his secretary of economic policy, José Luis Daza, who congratulated his team for “an epic, unforgettable World Cup”.

“Spain deservedly won, the best team of this World Cup.

“But this squad is, for me, the best of all time and represents the best of humanity: excellence, camaraderie, humility, discipline, attitude, and never, never, never stop fighting.

“They are an example for all the young people of the world,” he said.

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