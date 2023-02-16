Yvette Cooper lays out the shambolic state of the Tory party in just 90 seconds

Yvette Cooper has perfectly explained the terrible state of the Tory party in less than two minutes

In an Institute for Government speech, the shadow home secretary criticised the party for its rapid turnover of ministers and made them seem pretty incompetent indeed compared to Labour.

She said the Tories have had "a very busy 12 months" with reshuffled ministers.

"In the last 12 months we've had four home secretaries, two of whom were the same person, three justice secretaries, two of whom were the same person, three attorney generals and four police ministers and it is a shocking level of chaos and its damaging."

There has been "a complete collapse in home office leadership, on crime and policing under the conservatives" she added.

She then listed issues including low confidence in policing and a rise in criminality and said Labour would do things differently.

Thanks to the Tories, "everything feels broken" she added.

Cooper added that the Labour Party was "the party of law and order" and set out Labour's plan to recruit more police officers if they win the next general election.

