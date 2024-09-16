In news which might literally be music to people’s ears, Apple has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to turn its AirPods Pro 2 earphones into over-the-counter hearing aids for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss.

During its Apple Event on 9 September, the tech giant outlined steps it was taking around hearing protection, hearing tests and hearing aids through its wireless earphones.

Dr Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of health, said: “To give you insights into your hearing health, we’re introducing a clinically validated hearing test with your AirPods Pro on iPhone. It’s a simple five-minute check you can take from the comfort of your own home.”

Similar to the test carried out by audiologists, the iPhone test will ask users to tap their iPhone screen when they hear a tone at “different volumes and frequencies”, with the individual able to share the results of the test with their healthcare provider.

Dr Desai added: “We’re really excited to announce that this fall, AirPods Pro will have a clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aid feature.

“After you take a hearing test, your AirPods Pro are transformed into a personalised hearing aid, boosting the specific sounds you need in real-time, like parts of speech or elements within your environment.

“This will allow you to hear your surroundings better, to help keep you safe and connect you with people nearby, so it’s even easier to hear and engage in conversations.”

A user’s “hearing profile” is also applied to music, movies and phone calls across all Apple devices.

And just three days after the Apple Event, the FDA announced on Thursday that it had given the all-clear for the technology to be used as a hearing aid.

Michelle Tarver, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said: “Hearing loss is a significant public health issue impacting millions of Americans. Today’s marketing authorization of an over-the-counter hearing aid software on a widely used consumer audio product is another step that advances the availability, accessibility and acceptability of hearing support for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.”

The public body reports that more than 30 million Americans report “some degree of hearing loss”, while the World Health Organization says over 1.5 billion people around the world current live with some degree of hearing loss, of which 430 million require “rehabilitation services”.

The upcoming feature has been described as “brilliant” and a “game changer” by tech fans online, with several pointing out the “expensive” prices of other hearing aid models:

The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at £229, with the new hearing features available in the autumn in more than 100 countries and regions.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.