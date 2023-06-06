A major change is coming for people who want to swear over text

Have you ever tried to swear over text, only to find that your intended expletive has been autocorrected to "ducking".

Fear no more, because Apple has announced it will upgrade its autocorrect feature so people can swear away to their heart's content.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino on Monday.

We'll leave you to work out what word people really want to say when they end up writing "ducking"...

TechCrunch reported that iOS 17, which will roll out to the general public by September, will feature an upgraded autocorrect powered by AI. Over time, the AI model will learn to predict words and phrases that the iPhone user repeats, including swear words.

Meanwhile, it comes as the company announced it was making a new mixed-reality headset, which caused quite the stir on social media.

Big times for iPhone users and people with potty mouths, then...

