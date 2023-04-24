There's a big change coming to BeReal

Big changes are ahead for everyone's favourite authentic social media platform, BeReal.

The app, which gives people the same random two minute window within a 24 hour period to upload a vignette from their day, is now allowing people to post up to three times a day.

That's three times the realness, for those of you not good at maths.

Users in the UK will be the first to test the new feature, called "Bonus BeReal", which lets people post their other two snaps at any time, with other countries set to follow, the BBC reports.

It is not the only recent change the app has made. Music streaming platform Spotify has launched a new integration with the photo sharing apphas launched a new integration with the photo sharing app and the new feature allows users to share what they're listening to on Spotify by including this in their BeReal post.

Founded in 2019 by Alexis Barreyat, the photo-sharing app offers users "a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life," according to the company.

We'll have to wait and see whether or not the change will go down well with fans.

