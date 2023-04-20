BeReal reveals how to connect your account with Spotify

This is not a drill: You can now connect your BeReal account to Spotify.

One of BeReal's founding team members, David Aliagas, explained the collaboration on the app's TikTok page, and how you can set it up.

"From now on, if you're listening to a song while you're taking your BeReal, your friends are going to know what song you're listening to", he says.

"Be careful if you're in the gym and playing Taylor Swift, your friends are going to know it."

