If you’ve been on the internet the last few days, you will notice that a small fish and chips shop located outside Coventry has taken the world by storm.

It’s currently unclear exactly why the video sharing platform has become so enamoured by Binley Mega Chippy , but it’s safe to say that fans of the establishment simply can’t get enough of it.

So much so, that TikTok users are making the pilgrimage themselves in growing numbers.

Located in a small suburb outside of Coventry, Binley Mega Chippy has only recently caught the internet’s attention over the last few days and no one really knows why.

It has quickly become a fan-favourite on TikTok, with songs, videos and other parodies making the rounds.













And that success has carried over into the world, with rave reviews of the internet’s favourite fish and chip shop attesting to the food’s quality (although its unclear how many of the supposed patrons have actually made the trip).

But if a drive to the suburb of Binley sounds like too much of a trek, then Roblox users have recreated the famed restaurant in its entirety, so that fans can visit from the comfort of their own home.

One level by user @GamerDudeMan2 has been visited over 6000 times since it was created in May and while it may not capture the essence of visiting the real brick and mortar establishment, it does show how popular the burgeoning purveyor of fast food has become.

Roblox

According to Know Your Meme, the first mention of Binley Mega Chippy, which opened in 2004, happened way back in 2009.

But it wasn't until April 2022 that the memes started to emerge leading us to where we are today.

