Not long after Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk bought out Twitter back in October, users were considering flocking to rival social media platforms such as Mastodon and Post. Now, a social network known as BlueSky could also offer refuge for those not so keen on where Musk is taking Twitter.
But what is it?
“An open and decentralised standard for social media”
Much like Mastodon, Bluesky is a ‘decentralised’ social media platform, meaning that rather than users all having an account under one ‘centralised’ server owned by one particular company, individuals can sign up to join individual servers and communities owned by other people.
Mastodon, for example, calls these ‘instances’.
Back in December 2019, when the CEO of Twitter was Jack Dorsey and not Musk, Dorsey announced the site he co-founded would be funding an independent team to develop “an open and decentralised standard for social media”.
In a lengthy Twitter thread at the time, Dorsey wrote: “We’re facing entirely new challenges centralised solutions are struggling to meet. For instance, centralised enforcement of global policy to address abuse and misleading information is unlikely to scale over the long-term without placing too much burden on people.
\u201cTwitter is funding a small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers, and designers to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media. The goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard. \ud83e\uddf5\u201d— jack (@jack) 1576073591
“Second, the value of social media is shifting away from content hosting and removal, and towards recommendation algorithms directing one’s attention. Unfortunately, these algorithms are typically proprietary, and one can’t choose or build alternatives. Yet.
“Third, existing social media incentives frequently lead to attention being focused on content and conversation that sparks controversy and outrage, rather than conversation which informs and promotes health.”
This was back in 2019, and it sure looks like Dorsey predicted the future direction of Twitter in particular, as Musk rolled out the algorithmic ‘For You’ feed in January.
And on controversy and outrage, a study from The Centre for Countering Digital Hate found use of the n-word on Twitter tripled in the first week of Musk’s takeover of the platform.
The billionaire has continued to stress a “strong commitment to content moderation” on Twitter, and earlier this month he clashed with a BBC journalist during an interview and challenged him to provide “a single example”.
So who’s already signed up to Bluesky?
Two of the most high-profile names who have created accounts on the platform are New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dril, an individual known for posting surreal social media content.
\u201cdril to blue sky confirmed. It's so over for twitter.\u201d— Alejandra Caraballo \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf7 (@Alejandra Caraballo \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf7) 1682618243
What does Elon Musk make of all this?
Well, according to a few Twitter accounts, Musk is preventing individuals from sharing links to BlueSky:
\u201cElon is already blocking blue sky links lmao \n\nI\u2019m ScarletRed on there btw \ud83d\udc9c\u201d— barbarism critic \ud83d\udef8 #StopCopCity (@barbarism critic \ud83d\udef8 #StopCopCity) 1682554908
\u201cOf course Elon is blocking links to Bluesky. \n\nI\u2019m just Brianna there. Please find me so we can escape from this starship before it explodes.\u201d— Brianna Wu (@Brianna Wu) 1682596120
\u201cI see Twitter has started blocking sharing Bluesky handles\u2026\u201d— Annie Parker - #SmashThePatriachy (@Annie Parker - #SmashThePatriachy) 1682563559
While only a handful of people have reported issues so far, it wouldn’t be the first time Musk has tried to restrict the promotion of rival platforms on Twitter, having previously blocked Mastodon links and stopping Twitter embeds on the newsletter platform Substack.
But wait, doesn’t Bluesky have ownership of any content which you post on there?
On Thursday, a tweet was posted and widely shared showing Bluesky’s terms of service, in which it states users assign a “royalty-free license” to “use, modify, adapt, crop, edit, create derivative works … and otherwise exploit in any media … your User Content”.
It also states that a user also grants Bluesky the same license to “use your name, image [and] likeness”.
\u201cBlueSky Terms of Service gives Jack a 'perpetual' & 'irrevocable' license to all your content (posts, name, likeness, pics)\n\nBlueSky can delete your account for any reason, but may refuse to delete it if you ask\n\nYou can't screenshot BlueSky\n\nAll disputes = individual arbitration\u201d— Ashley M. Gj\u00f8vik (@Ashley M. Gj\u00f8vik) 1682627655
Sounds excessive, but thankfully Bluesky employee Rose Wang went on to clarify the language in the ToS in a Twitter thread, writing that they’re planning to add “more user-friendly language” into the document.
“We want to reiterate that we do not own your content, and if we ever use your content in a way that you disapprove of, please contact us ASAP,” she said.
\u201c(5/5) We want to reiterate that we do not own your content, and if we ever use your content in a way that you disapprove of, please contact us ASAP at support@bsky.social, and we\u2019ll do our best to act fast and make changes \ud83d\udc99\u201d— Rose Wang \ud83e\udd8b\ud83c\udfe1 (@Rose Wang \ud83e\udd8b\ud83c\udfe1) 1682635424
She also confirmed that Dorsey does not run Bluesky. A blog post from March last year states the lead is in fact Jay Grober.
Can I sign up?
This is the tricky part, as Bluesky signups are currently limited to individuals who have an invite code given to them by someone already on the platform.
You can, however, sign up to join the waitlist to try out the beta on its official website.
