The editor of UFO Truth Magazinemagazine is set to address the Brazilian government next week in a historic public hearing on the impact of Unidentified Flying Objects.

Gary Heseltine, a retired detective from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, will give a speech to the Brazilian senate in Brasilia on June 24th, as reported by the Wakefield Express.

Heseltine is quoted as saying: "I am honoured to be invited to testify before the Brazilian Senate about the global aspect of the Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) issue.

"With recent legislative developments in the United States, all countries should now acknowledge and cooperate on the UAP subject and realise that it is imperative that the subject be addressed as a one-world human race issue.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Heseltine created his magazine in 2013 after retiring from the police force and in 2020 founded the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research (ICER), which is now represented in 30 countries around the world and is comprised of leading experts in the field of UFOs.

In 2021 the Pentagon confirmed that they did have reports on and knowledge of flying aircraft in their airspace that they could not identify.

In just the past few days nations such as Canada, Russia and China have all confirmed that they are going to begin action on UFOs and Alien activity after they also confirmed sightings.

Heseltine adds: "As a result, many countries are now beginning to take the subject seriously and scientists are becoming involved in research after decades of ridicule and taboo for them.

"That’s why the Brazilian Senate are holding its first-ever public hearing on the subject and why it is such an honour to be chosen to brief the senators about the global aspect of the phenomena.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.