Canada will become the latest country to either contribute to, or to step up research into unidentified flying objects following actions taken by the United States, Russia and China earlier this week.

The United States were the first to 'act', with NASA announcing the formation of a small team to "to move the scientific understanding of unidentified aerial phenomena forward."

In China, it was said earlier this week that its huge Sky Eye telescope may well picked up signs of alien activity, in a now-deleted report published by state media. While in Russia, research has been ramped up after potential UFO sightings.

Now, Canada are throwing their hat into the ring.

Back on June 6, Canadian officials confirmed their intention to contribute to the USA's UFO research in newly published letters.

Writing to Larry Maguire M.P, and Kathleen Heppell-Masys, the Directorate of Security and Safeguards for the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission; John Hannaford, the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources Canada, confirmed his intention to contribute to the US study.

"I am writing in follow-up to my May 18, 2022, appearance before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Natural Resources, where you raised security-related questions regarding the Government of Canada’s position on drones and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) near North American nuclear facilities. Given the shared priority for nuclear safety and security of nuclear facilities, and the growing interest in UAPs in both Canada and the United States, the CNSC is committed to raising the issue with its United States counterpart and sharing any related information going forward."

The letter in full can be read here.

Maguire previously confirmed the reality of UAPs, and that Canada should 'take them seriously' in an earlier newsletter.

This news comes almost a year to the day since the U.S Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report stating that the federal government couldn’t explain all but one of the 144 UAPs identified by military aviators. They did offer number of possibilities, including birds or balloons; classified U.S. programs; or advanced Russian or Chinese technology.

