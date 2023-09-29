This is what cannabis does to your body minute by minute

Debates around the legalisation of cannabis have existed for years, with cannabis currently considered a class B drug in the UK. This means you can be prosecuted with up to five years in prison or a fine of up to £2,500 if you're found in possession of it.

Different factors can affect how cannabis will affect you. For example, smoking weed will meant the effects kick in a lot faster than if you were to take an edible. Age, height, weight, and tolerance levels can also change how you experience the effects of cannabis.

However, here's a quick breakdown of how cannabis effects you, minute-by-minute:

It can take anywhere between 2 and 10 minutes for the effects of smoking weed to kick in. However, according to Healthlineif you take an edible, you could be waiting for half an hour to two hours before you start to feel the effects.

One of the first effects you'll begin to feel is an increase in pulse rate. WebMD suggests that your heart rate can rise by 20 to 50 bears from the normal rate of 50 to 70 bears per minute. Your heart rate can stay at the increased rate for up to 3 hours after you use cannabis.

Next, the blood vessels in your eyes will dilate, likely turning your eyes red as a result.

If you smoked the cannabis, the THC (the main psychoactive compound in cannabis) will be fully absorbed into your blood around the 20-minute mark. However, if you took an edible this takes longer due to the THC needing to be absorbed by your liver.

The body's neural chemistry can be altered once the THC is fully settled in your system, stimulating the part of your brain that responds to pleasure. This releases dopamine, resulting in the relaxed state often associated with smoking weed. However, some individuals can also feel anxious and have a panic attack as a result.

Around this time is when you'll be hit with the 'munchies'. This is because the THC finds the olfactory bulb (which impacts your sense of taste and smell) in you brain, and can convince you that you're hungry, even if you're not.

Roughly 30-minutes in is when the effects reach its peak, lasting up to five or six hours. You may begin to feel sleepy or confused, as well as getting the giggles.

Depending on the strain of THC used, these effects can last longer, resulting in lasting impaired judgement.

Although the effects mostly wear off within a few hours, traces of cannabis can still be prevalent in a urine test two or three days later.

