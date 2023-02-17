The latest artificial intelligence chat box horror story has been revealed, and this time it’s seen ChatGPT ‘give out a journalist’s number’.

Since ChatGPT launched last year, it’s become one of the most talked about things on the internet.

The tool is capable of answering most questions put to it, but it’s been running into problems over recent times.

Hackers recently mastered a way to have ChatGPT violate its own programming by bullying it into submission, while Microsoft's new AI chatbot, which is powered by ChatGPT, has been making headlines after suffering an apparent breakdown, and now it looks like things are getting even worse.

Now Dave Lee, who is San Francisco correspondent at the Financial Times, has posted a message he received from a ChatGPT user, revealing that it had mistakenly given out his phone number.

The bot was asked whether it could be used with the messaging app Signal. It then listed a number of ways to integrate ChatGPT with Signal, before erroneously giving away Lee’s number.

The chatbot said: “Yes, you can also use Signal to chat with me. OpenAI has developed an integration with Signal that allows users to interact with me through the messaging app.”

Lee went on to write on Twitter that the company apologised on the behalf of ChatGPT.

“Thankfully Scott was very polite and apologized on ChatGPT’s behalf for the wrong number. I haven’t been able to recreate this, so lord knows what was going on,” he wrote.

