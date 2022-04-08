A small, peaceful climate change protest in downtown Los Angeles garnered a huge response from the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday.

In an effort to bring attention to recent climate change reports, three scientists and one other man handcuffed themselves to the door of JP Morgan Chase, leading to 'at least 100' officers in riot gear arriving to arrest the four people.

The four men, NASA scientist, Peter Kalmus, physicist Greg Spooner, engineer Eric Gill, and wildlife educator Allan Chornak, handcuffed themselves to the bank in an effort to protest the funding of fossil fuel projects.

"We chose JP Morgan Chase because out of all the investment banks in the world, JP Morgan Chase funds the most new fossil fuel projects," Kalmus wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian.

Wearing white lab coats, and holding up signs, this was the scientist's desperate attempt to direct the public's attention to the climate reports published by the UN earlier this week.

The men are part of an international organization of scientists, called Scientist Rebellion, looking to raise awareness for the detrimental affects of climate change.

Over 1,000 people participated in the global effort to protest the lack of attention scientists have received on Wednesday.

"The scientists of the world have been being ignored and it's got to stop, we're going to lose everything and we're not joking," Kalmus said holding back tears in a video posted by climate reporter Erin Stone.



The recent climate report conducted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicates if world leaders do not begin implementing drastic changes there will be fatal consequences for the planet.

Notably, current emissions are anticipating the Earth could double 1.5°C (2.7°F), which was the limit agreed upon in Paris 2015.

Scientists are hoping their movement will inspire corporations and governments to begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions quicker.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not have any comment regarding the four men's arrest at the time of this article's publication

