Elon Musk is now selling Tesla Cybertruck broken window stickers

Elon Musk is selling window stickers for Tesla’s Cybertruck which make it look like they have been smashed.

The billionaire posted the stickers on X/Twitter on 1 December, in an apparent reference to a botched 2019 demonstration of the electric truck’s armoured glass, when a small metal ball smashed the window unexpectedly.

The product, listed as “Cybertruck OMFG decal” is on sale for $55 in the US, and comes a day after the first vehicles rolled off the production line and went out for delivery on Thursday 30 November.

The name is a reference to Musk’s response to the ball smashing the glass, when he said: “Oh my f****** god. Well, maybe that was a little too hard.”

The Tesla boss went on to blame the order in which the demo took place for the mishap, which was viewed millions of times and widely mocked online.

Musk said: “Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn't bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time.”

Tesla started deliveries of the much-hyped Cybertruck after years of delays, amid reports of problems around the quality of the product.

Early pre-production models have been reported to have multiple quality issues around the fit and finish. That includes large gaps between the panels, and bubbles or other defects in the plastic film on the outside.

Despite this, the Cybertruck is Tesla’s first new model in nearly four years, and could be a make-or-break moment for the car maker.

“We dug our own grave with Cybertruck,” Musk said last month, and warned that it could take 18 months for the product to start making significant amounts of money for the company.

The Cybertruck pricing starts at $60,990, over 50% more than what Musk initially touted in 2019.

The futuristic design is part of Musk’s ambition to build a “tough” truck which would be fit for an apocalypse.

As the finished product goes out into the world over the coming days, Tesla bosses will have their fingers crossed the worst embarrassments are behind them.

