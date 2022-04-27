A doctor has released a viral video explaining the hidden health concerns behind a seemingly innocuous habit – and if you ever absentmindedly chew ice after finishing a drink, you might want to watch it.

Medical professional and TikTok user @the.teeth.doc posted a new clip which has been viewed thousands of times with the caption: "Don't chew ice guys!".

The clip then shows a pretty graphic set of teeth which are badly damaged, saying it was a result of eating ice.

The text in the video, which has been viewed more than 24 million times, then makes claims about “pica”.

"Pica is defined as 'craving and chewing substances that have no nutritional value, such as ice, clay, soil and paper',” he said.

"Tag your friends and warn them. Chewing ice breaks teeth and can be a symptom of a bigger issue such as anaemia."

The video has provoked a big reaction, but while plenty said in the comments they planned to stop, many were more sceptical.



“Thanks for the tip I'm going to stop,” one said.

“Is it a unhealthy habit? Yes. should i stop? Yes. will i stop? No,” another added.

However, others questioned the video with one saying: “Part to the fact the tooth is rotten past the dentin. that could have been a cherry seed. anything.”

Another commented: “It's a cavity not caused by ice you can see by the massive black dent I'm not a dentist I can see.”

It’s led to discussion about the habit online, with Medical News Today claiming that chewing ice, while ‘not usually dangerous’ can lead to risk of dental issues.

“Consuming a lot of ice can damage tooth enamel and cause cracks or chips in the teeth,” the site explains. This can lead to further problems, such as increased sensitivity to temperature and oral pain.

“In one case report, doctors related that a person who had chewed 30 ice cubes or more each day for over 20 years — using the teeth on the left side — experienced changes in the jaw and cavities on that side only.

“People who continually chew ice may need dental work for cavities, including replacing lost fillings.”

