Doctor reveals most dangerous sex position which ‘cause penis fractures’

An NHS doctor and TikTok star has revealed the most dangerous sex position – which he says is the cause of 50% of penis fractures.

Dr Karan Rajan, a surgical doctor, shares his experience and knowledge with his 5.1 million followers on TikTok.

In a video which has recently gone viral, Dr Karan told his followers about the sex position he thinks is most likely to lead to a hospital visit.

He gives the title to the reverse cowgirl, as if there is any erratic thrusting during intercourse or if the two parties are not in sync, the penis can slip out and be crushed by their partner's pubic bone, causing a fracture.

Although the penis is boneless, the word 'fracture' is used to describe a tear in the tunica albuginea - a piece of fibrous tissue that connects the framework of the testis and allows the penis to enlarge during an erection.

Patients who suffer from a ‘penile fracture’ and don’t have treatment, are usually left with erectile dysfunction, scarring and a permanent curvature of the penis for the rest of their lives.

Dr Karan finished his educational video with a warning that over-enthusiastic sex, can lead to your penis really looking like an aubergine.

The popular clip was posted back in 2021 but has recently gone viral, garnering millions of views and racking up 411,000 likes.

Many of Dr Karan’s followers were saddened by the educational video, with one saying: “This is my favourite position,” followed by a sad face emoji.

Someone else commented: “They can just break, did I hear...well now I can finally take revenge."

Another viewer said: “My husband is now scared to come near me because of that.”

A fourth added: “But that’s the best position."

Dr Karan answered people who wanted evidence for these claims and said: “Men coming to the emergency room with this issue.”

Some people were rather concerned, and one asked: “Just to clarify, by breaking it, will it look swollen and bigger? How long will this swelling last? Asking for a friend.”

Another person wrote: “I heard mine crack from this position once."

