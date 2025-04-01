Egyptian pyramids theory leaves podcast host stunned - but others are 'convinced'

Thousands of years after they were first built, people across the world are still fascinated by the Egyptian Pyramids and the processes involved in their construction.

Plenty have theories and conspiracies about their true origins – and it turns out one of those people is presenter Bradley Walsh.

The host of The Chase appeared on a podcast, where conversation turned to the origins of the pyramids – the biggest of which being the Great Pyramid of Giza, built around 2,550 B.C.

Previously, experts believed that the pyramids were most likely constructed using a network of ramps and levers. That was before analysis suggested that the Ancient Egyptians channelled nearby canals to power weight-bearing lifts .

However, despite this research, there are some who believe other theories – including Walsh.

Speaking to host Laura Hamilton on the Official Mile Fly Club podcast, Walsh said that he believed an outside force may have been involved in construction.

Going off on a tangent during the podcast appearance, Walsh said he was “convinced” that they weren’t built by Egyptian, saying: “Top of the pyramid is 481 ft. If you times that by 43,200, you get the polar radius of the Earth to within 99.8 per cent accuracy.

“If you take the base of the pyramid, which is almost 750 ft square, and times that by 43,200, you get the circumference of the Earth to within 98.9 per cent.

“Now, what’s interesting about that is, this is 2000 years, 2.5 1000 years, before they knew the world was round. They always thought it was flat. Is that a coincidence?

“And also, the top of the pyramid is 365th or 360th to within true north. It’s extraordinary, and it was built in the reign of Khufu.”

Walsh added: “Now, some of these boulders in there… which are made of alumites are… getting on for 70 tonnes… And there’s 2 million of these blocks. They’re not all 70 tonnes, you understand.”

He went on to say: “Within daylight during Khufu’s life, they’d have had to lay each block every two minutes. It’s impossible. It’s impossible, no matter what anyone tells you how brilliant the Egyptians were, it’s impossible. We couldn’t do it today, with the technology today, and you wouldn’t laden yourself with making something within 360 the true north, lined up by the stars or not, it’s complete nonsense. So someone built those pyramids, but it weren’t the Egyptians, and I’m convinced, and that’s what I’m going to find out.”

Walsh, for one, is clearly convinced that the Egyptians weren’t responsible for the construction - and it sparked a debate in the comments of the video posted on Instagram.

Some were incredibly sceptical, with one writing: “Oh dear I have just gone right of Brad, I thought he was more intelligent than this.”

“He’s in De Nile,” another joked.

However, some were convinced by the theory, with one saying: “I’m totally with him on that!!”

It comes after a landmark discovery on an ancient branch of the River Nile may have solved the mystery of how the pyramids in Egypt were built centuries ago.

This article was originally published on 18 January 2025

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings