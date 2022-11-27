OK chaps, let's talk about prostate health.

It's a sensitive but important issue for men around the world. The gland which produces semen is obviously very important but disorders in the area are increasingly common amongst men over 50. An enlarged prostate can cause urination to be frequent and painful and in addition, prostate cancer is now the third most common cancer in American males.

So, how can this be fixed?

Well, sensible things like diet, exercise and regular checkups are the most effective way to keep your prostate healthy. However, a new, much more enjoyable method has been discovered by researchers at Harvard University.

In a published journal named European Urology, it is indicated that high levels of sexual activity can reduce the risk of contracting prostate cancer.

The study observed the sexual habits of 32,000 men and in conclusion, determined that those with a higher rate of ejaculation were less likely to have prostate tumours.

The author of the study states: "We found that men reporting higher compared to lower ejaculatory frequency in adulthood were less likely to be subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer. This large prospective study provides the strongest evidence to date of a beneficial role of ejaculation in the prevention of prostate cancer."

So, how many times should you be ejaculating a month? The panel of researchers belive that 21 will protect you from prostate cancer. During a discussion with Ultimate Health, the experts said: "Twenty-one ejaculations or more per month can protect you (males) from prostate cancer."

The study found that men who ejaculated at least 21 times a month had a 33% lower risk of prostate cancer than those that didn't

Quite why this helps the prostate hasn't quite been determined yet but scientists have speculated that it may flush toxins out of the system.

Of course, ejaculation alone isn't going to entirely save your prostate. Experts says that obesity, tobacco, high-fat processed food and heredity are also factors that will lead to prostate cancer so cut those out for your own sake.

Dr. James Balch believes that a good diet is a positive thing to aspire towards when protecting one's prostate.

"If a man wants to stay out of the operating room and avoid cancer of the prostate, he needs to go full blast to avoid the high-fat junk foods and environmental toxins that contribute to prostate problems and to start a wise nutritional program that includes the basic supplements that affect the prostate."

If sex and a healthy diet weren't enough tomatoes, organic coffee, plant-based fats, exercise and no smoking will also help prevent prostate cancer.

Gents, now you know what you have to do.

