Stephen Miller’s wife Katie Miller has been mercilessly mocked after suggesting car seats are the reason why people aren’t having kids.

Katie is the wife of White House chief of staff Stephen Miller , who was recently promoted to that role following the resignation of Susie Wiles after the Republican’s disastrous midterm election results.

At the time, Miller announced she was quitting her role as a podcast host to concentrate on raising their four children – but it hasn’t stopped her from spouting her rather interesting takes elsewhere online.

“The fastest way to kill the birth rate is mandating more car seats,” Katie Miller claimed in a recent post on X/Twitter.

“Car seats make motherhood significantly more complicated and difficult, from vehicle width and anchors to traveling with them. I’m not alone in saying that a limiting factor on the number of children we have is car seats.”

It didn’t take long for her claim to get heavily mocked.

“Of all the takes on X, this might be the dumbest,” someone suggested.

Another wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving from the Miller Trump Family. MAGA they're so pro life aren't they?”

“This is the dumbest thing I have ever read,” said another.

Someone else asked: “This has to be a joke right? Katie Miller claims that birth rates are affected by women having to use car seats? WTAF.

One person wrote: “Imagine being willing to push another human being out of your vagina but deciding against it because you'd have to buckle the little f**ker in.”

“I’m convinced the MAHA movement is 92% self-centered jackasses who are too young to remember when kids used to die more frequently from preventable s**t,” another argued.

Someone else pointed out: “Housing costs, childcare costs, healthcare costs, lack of paid parental leave… but sure, let's blame the car seats.”

Another mocked: “‘We wanted to have more children but those damn car seats…’ said nobody, f**king ever.”

One person suggested: “So this dumbass wants people to have a bunch of kids but keeping them alive not so much.”

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