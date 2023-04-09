Twitter CEO Elon Musk just got a whole lot pettier in his management of the social media network, to the extent that he is now turning on past collaborators who have criticised his outlandish business decisions.

Author and journalist Matt Taibbi, who attracted attention in December for releasing what he called ‘The Twitter Files’ (but which actually turned out to be a total non-story), now seems to be hidden from searches on the platform.

The move comes after Taibbi confirmed on Friday that he would be moving to ‘Substack Notes’ – a new feature unveiled by the newsletter platform earlier this week which allows writers to “post short-form content and share ideas with each other and their readers – next week.

He tweeted: “Of all things: I learned earlier today that Substack links were being blocked on this platform. When asked why, I was told it’s a dispute over the new Substack Notes platform.

“Since sharing links to my articles is a primary reason I come to this platform, I was alarmed and asked what was going on. I was given the option of posting articles on Twitter instead.

“I’m obviously staying at Substack, and will be moving to Substack Notes next week.”

Yet despite other accounts tweeting evidence of Twitter warning Substack links “may be unsafe” and replacing searches for ‘Substack’ with ‘newsletter’, Musk responded to one account on Saturday to claim “Substack links were never blocked” and that Taibbi’s statement is “false”.

“Substack was trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone, so their IP address is obviously untrusted.

“Turns out Matt is/was an employee of Substack,” he added.

Meanwhile other Twitter users weren’t exactly sympathetic towards Taibbi, and were instead loving the drama:

While all this is going on, Substack said in a statement that the “suppression of Substack publications” on the platform “appears to be over”.

It reads: “This is the right move for writers, who deserve the freedom to share their work. We believe that Twitter and Substack can continue to coexist and complement each other.

“We look forward to making Substack Notes available soon, but we expect it to be a new kind of place within a subscription network, not a replacement for existing social networks.”

Whether Musk will resolve his tantrum over Taibbi’s decision to leave the platform, however, is yet to be seen…

