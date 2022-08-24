Facebook users have been reporting outages in their droves after reports of widespread news feed glitches on the site.

Outages were logged on DownDetector.com from 4pm AEST (7am BST) in Australia and this morning across the UK, with users all noticing the same things on their feed.

The issue involves users being inundated with messages to celebrity pages on their news feeds.

Many reported seeing random messages to pages they didn’t even follow, in an apparent glitch in the news feed algorithm.

A total of 43 per cent of users have reported issues with the app, while 40 per cent have reported problems with the newsfeed and 16 per cent relating to the website in general.

Facebook has yet to confirm the outage or any issue with the website.

However, that hasn’t stopped reactions coming in thick and fast on social media.

























Meanwhile, it looks like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been putting most of his focus on the Metaverse recently after unveiling the latest update – although it’s fair to say people were not impressed with the graphics.



People likened his latest teaser to a “2002 Nintendo game”, after Zuckerberg announced on Facebook that Horizon Worlds, the free virtual reality game launched in the US, Canada, and the UK in 2021, was coming to France and Spain.