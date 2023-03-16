Five planets will all be visible from Earth this month at exactly the same time

This year will be a great time for spotting planets, with five of them will be visible in the sky at the end of March in a rare display.

Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars are going to gather from March 28 in a close sky sector (50-degrees) which stargazers should keep an eye out for in the evening.

According to the app Star Walk, from sunset the "two bright objects" Jupiter (magnitude -2.1) and Mercury (magnitude -1.3) will be seen near the horizon, in the constellation Pisces.

Further up, in the constellation of Aries is where Venus will be with a magnitude of -4.0, while strong binoculars are advised if you want to catch a glimpse of Uranus with a magnitude of 5.8 near to Venus.

Higher up in the sky, Mars will sit, near the first quarter Moon in the constellation Gemini.

While March 28 is the best day to observe the large planetary alignment, the spectacle will also be visible several days before and after that date.

Of course, the view of this display depends on where you're located as Rick Fienberg, senior contributing editor for Sky & Telescope and senior advisor to the American Astronomical Society discussed with Fox 35.

"Unless you have a clear sky and a nearly flat western horizon free of obstructions such as trees or buildings, you won’t see Jupiter and Mercury," he said.

This is due to the fact both Jupiter and Mercury will be near the horizon so will be very low in the west just after sunset.

Feinberg noted that Venus will shine the brightest in the sky, while Mars also be visible with it's recognisable orange hue.

Uranus will be the most difficult to see without using solid equipment.

This is not the only planetary alignment set to happen in 2023, with more predicted in the coming months - with small evening alignments (four planets) on April 11, 24, and May 29, with a large morning alignment on June 17, according to Star Walk.

