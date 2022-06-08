Gamestop has been enjoying its meme-stock status as of late. Since Reddit users on r/wallstreetbets took the once struggling retailer to stratospheric heights, GME managed to reach an unfathomable $500 per share from its initial $17.25.

That stock has since come back down, but its new reputation as a meme stock has since given it a valuation of $145.95 at the time of writing.

But not everyone at Gamestop has shared in that joy, particularly for the staff at one brick and mortar retailer located in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Would-be shoppers looking to trade their second-hand games in for store credit or pick up a copy of Elden Ring were instead greeted by an empty shop front with locked doors and a notice posted outside, titled: “Attention Gamestop Patrons”.

“We regret to inform you that we all quit,” the notice continued, via a post shared on Reddit by u/PonyCorn69. “Our District Manager has no respect for us as employees or as human beings.

“We have been told by our district manager that we were supposed to have had this store achieving sales quotas and running perfectly 6 months ago. Which was 3 months before alot of us even got hired.

“Unfortunately, despite the staff’s best efforts, we are not god.”

If that wasn’t enough, the notice also included a list of other nearby stores that customers could visit for their gaming needs.

If their intent to stick around still wasn’t entirely clear, the notice was signed off: “Sincerely, former GameStop team.”

“One could say they’ve stopped playing games” one user replied.

“Good for them. Also for others who missed it: this is the SECOND location in town that has had its entire staff quit this year,” another user mentioned.

