Rather than turning to teammates for support, a growing number of Gen Z workers are turning to ChatGPT – even for advice on how to speak to their own colleagues.

New research shared with the Daily Mail by talent network Nova has uncovered some surprising AI habits among 1,000 British workers aged 16 to 28.

A staggering 45 per cent admitted to using the bot to help them prepare for workplace conversations, while two in five said that having ChatGPT in their corner made them feel "more confident" when speaking with others at work.

"We're seeing a generation that's more connected than ever online, but less confident in person," Andrea Marino, co-founder and CEO at Nova, told the outlet. "Whilst technology has made it easier to reach people, it's also made real connection much harder."

And it’s not just professional advice Gen Z is after. According to separate findings from Resume, many are leaning on AI for far more than work tips.

During the working day, 42 per cent chat with AI about non-work-related topics, 38 per cent use it for entertainment or to take a break, and 33 per cent confide in it about work-related stress or frustrations. Perhaps most tellingly, 15 per cent admitted to using the chatbot simply to look busy when they’re not actually working.

It goes deeper, too.

Nearly half (45 per cent) say AI chatbots know them better than their boss – and one in four claim ChatGPT knows them better than their colleagues.

Like it or not, AI isn’t just part of the job – for Gen Z, it’s becoming part of the team.

