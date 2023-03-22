Google's AI chatbot has seemingly taken a swipe against its creator when asked for its opinion on the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the company.

App researcher and tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong posted the bizarre exchange to Twitter, in which it appears that Google Bard sided with the DOJ.

"Google has a monopoly on the digital advertising market, and this has allowed the company to engage in anticompetitive behavior," the AI chatbot responded to Wong's question on whether it supported the DOJ.

Bard called the DOJ’s lawsuit "an important step in protecting competition and ensuring that consumers have access to a fair and open market."

"I hope that the court will find in favor of the Justice Department and order Google to take steps to break up its monopoly," the chatbot continued. Bard went on to say that it "harmed consumers and stifled innovation" and candidly said it "would side with the Justice Department."

In a statement to the New York Post, the company stated: "As we’ve said, Bard can sometimes give inaccurate or inappropriate information that doesn’t represent Google’s views and Bard should not respond in a way that endorses a particular viewpoint on subjective topics."

They added that the chatbot, which launched on Tuesday (21 March), contains responses that "can reflect positive or negative views of specific politicians, celebrities or other public figures, or even incorporate views on certain sides of controversial social or political issues into their responses."

It comes after the DOJ joined with eight states to file a lawsuit against Alphabet, Google's parent company.

It alleged that Google engages in "anti-competitive, exclusionary and unlawful conduct" to dominate the digital ad market.

