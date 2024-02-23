A fake Google Gmail notice has made rounds across social media, leading millions to fall for it.

Earlier this week, a bizarre message surfaced on X/Twitter claiming that the email platform will be "sunsetted" in August.

"We are reaching out to share an important update about Gmail. After years of connecting millions worldwide, enabling seamless communication, and fostering countless connections, the journey of Gmail is coming to a close," it read.

"As of August 1, 2024, Gmail will officially be sunsetted, marking the end of its service. This means that as of this date, Gmail will no longer support sending, receiving, or storing emails."

Despite the fake email seemingly being an edited version of a notice from last year to notify users that the Gmail Basic HTML view was going away, the prank sent users into panic.

"This is insane. Hate this company," one wrote in response to the fake notice.

Responding to the hoax, Google simply wrote: "Gmail is here to stay."

It comes after Elon Musk announced he will be launching XMail.

When Nate McGrady, a member of X’s Engineering and Security team, asked: "When we making XMail?"

Musk responded: "It's coming."

One person hit back and said it sounded like an adult email service, while many more were on board with the idea.

"It's always intriguing to witness innovation in the tech realm. If XMail can offer enhanced security and privacy features, it might just carve a niche for itself among discerning users," one wrote.



Another added: "I'm all over it. Especially since my Gmail is getting full."

