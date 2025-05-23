Heads up everyone, AI video just got scarily accurate – and we’re all going to have to be incredibly careful about what we take to be real, and what we take to be fake from now on.

It’s all thanks to Google Veo 3 realism, which was unveiled this week and already looks to have been a big step for AI-generated video.

The new tool was revealed at Google I/O 2025 on Tuesday (May 20), and in just a few days it’s already given us some of the most remarkable AI-generated content ever seen on social media.

Most significantly, the Gemini video generation model is able to create clips with sound and dialogue, which is a big step from previous AI-generated clips.

"We’re emerging from the silent era of video generation," said Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis in a press call.

It didn’t take long for clips to circulate online, and if you’ve been on social media recently, there’s a good chance you might have scrolled past them without even realising they’re AI.

Twitter/X user and ‘AI educator’ Min Choi shared a clip which looks like a typical street interview between a man and two women – ostensibly, it’s the kind of thing you’ve seen a million times online.

However, it’s all AI-generated, and it’s scarily accurate.









“What’s one move with AI that makes haters go crazy every time?” the man asks in the clip.

“Oh yeah, I gotta give ‘em that. This is wild. It is over, we are cooked on that thread,” the woman replies, before her friend laughs and covers her face.

It’s pretty mind-blowing, and the clip has racked up more than 15 million clips since it was posted on Thursday (May 22).

One user replied in disbelief: "I need proof this is AI-generated. I won't just believe it is because you or someone says so."

A user replied: "omg Veo 3 is freaky realistic... the AI stuff is getting so good its almost scary."

Another clip posted by another user shows a “non-existent car show” and the realism is incredible.









One more shows an AI-generated trailer for an action film, which looks like it’s straight out of Hollywood.









Basically, our takeaway from this is don’t believe anything you see online anymore – there’s a good chance it’s AI.

