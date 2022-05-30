A new concept trailer for a remastered version of GTA Vice City has shown off what the classic PS2 game could look like on PS5 and Xbox series X/S consoles.

Uploaded by TeaserPlay on YouTube, the two-minute trailer featured a fully recreated Vice City built in Unreal Engine 5, the latest computer graphics engine recently released by Epic Games.

In the video description, the uploader stated: “I used Lumen for rendering and my point in making this video was to show how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is for making sandbox games and what the remaster version of GTA Vice City should look like.”

Vice City was recently remastered as part of the “Definitive Edition” trilogy, and included remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas.

If fans were hoping to play this updated take on Vice City, then TeaserPlay has some bad news. “This is just a Concept (Fanmade) trailer to show the power of Unreal Engine 5 and we have no plans to release this game”.

GTA Vice City Remake - Unreal Engine 5 Amazing Showcase l Concept Trailer www.youtube.com

It’s still an impressive rendition of the original game, which was released back in 2002.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was the second GTA title to be released on the Playstation 2 and starred Ray Liotta as the game’s protagonist Tommy Vercetti.

Ray Liotta sadly passed away on 26 May in the Dominican Republic, where he was undergoing filming for Dangerous Waters.

The trailer was uploaded a few hours before news of the actor’s death was announced. TeaserPlay acknowledged the news in a comment posted on the original video:

“Incidentally, a few hours after uploading this video, "Ray Liotta" the voice actor Tommy Vercetti, died, Rest in Peace”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.