Following the sudden death of actor Ray Liotta, Rockstar Games has paid tribute to him for his work in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Liotta died yesterday (26 May) at the age of 67. According to reports, he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was filming the thriller Dangerous Waters.

Following the announcement of his passing, Rockstar Games has paid tribute to the actor and his work.

The actor was cast as the voice of videogame protagonist Tommy Vercetti in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City released in 2002.

Vercetti was the first of the game franchise’s characters to have full dialogue and was a cult favourite among gamers.

In a tribute to Liotta’s work, Rockstar Games tweeted an image of the character Vercetti and praised the “legendary actor”.

They wrote: “Rest In Peace Ray Liotta, legendary actor and the iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was among many tributes offered in light of the actor’s sudden death, including a heartbreaking statement from Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco.

In Liotta’s illustrious acting career, he is perhaps best known for his performance in the 1990 crime classic Goodfellas directed by Martin Scorsese. Liotta also famously starred in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.

Godfather actor James Caan called a Twitter follower a “rat” after their response to his tribute to the late actor.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.