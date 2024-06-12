Harvard scientists claim an advanced alien civilisation are "walking among us"

Harvard University is one of the most revered institutions in the world, so when its academics publish new studies, people take note.

It may come as a surprise, therefore, that a team of scientists at Harvard and Montana Technological University, have just produced a paper suggesting an advanced alien civilisation may be “walking among us” here on Earth.

The fascinating, albeit eyebrow-raising, report speculates that sightings of "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena" (UAP) may reflect activities of intelligent beings concealed in stealth here on Earth (e.g., underground), and/or its near environs (e.g., the Moon), and/or even 'walking among us' (e.g., passing as humans)."

And whilst its authors acknowledge that the idea of hidden-in-plain-sight “cryptoterrestrials” is “likely to be regarded sceptically by most scientists," they argue that the theory "deserves genuine consideration in a spirit of epistemic humility and openness."

Such hypotheses play into the growing conviction that the US government has coordinated a secret cover-up of alien activity.

Last year, this was fueled by former intelligence officer David Grusch, who made the jaw-dropping “revelation” that American authorities were in possession of “intact and partially intact” alien spacecraft.

The following month, after a highly publicised UFO hearing in Congress, Majority leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer announced: “The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena.

“We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public.”

David Grusch shared his staggering testimony in the US Congress in June 2023 (Getty Images/US government)

And yet, we still don’t seem to have any concrete evidence that aliens exist, either down here or on other planets.

Nevertheless, the Harvard and Montana researchers have put forward a number of possible theories as to why this might be.

Firstly, the authors are quick to stress the significance of the term “non-human” intelligence (NHI) as opposed to “alien”.

They pointed to the fact that when Grusch was asked during a 2023 News Nation interview if the government had been “concealing the existence on this planet of alien life,” he clarified: “I would couch it as non-human intelligence [because] I don’t necessarily want to denote origin. I don’t think we have all the data to say, ‘Oh, they’re coming from a certain location’.”

In this spirit, the scientists’ study focuses on a broad collection of possibilities, grouped under the label “ultraterrestrial” hypotheses, which all centre on the theory that NHI may “already [be] present in the Earth’s environment in some sense.”

The authors quote retired Army Colonel Karl Nell – who served alongside Grusch in the US government’s UAP Task Force – who defined “ultraterrestrial” as connoting “any sentient lifeform regardless of ultimate origin that has resided on Earth or in its environs – under/land, under/sea, aero/space – for significant duration in a semi-permanent (albeit covert) status excluding humans from modern day civilization and their known antecedents.”

Indeed, the idea that these NHI may not be the same as aliens has been given serious consideration, with intelligence insiders allegedly telling Ron James, of UFO research group MUFON, that “a very large contingent” of biblically-minded people within the Pentagon have sought to shut down investigations into UAP based on the fear that these may actually involve “demons” coming from “hell”.

Others argue that since UAP defy explanation in conventional terms, the only recourse is to turn to unconventional explanations. And, as a result, they suggest that NHI could, in fact, be “angels”, or what we generally consider the preserve of folklore: fairies; elves; gnomes; trolls, etc.

Also within this broad ultraterrestrial category lies the so-called “interdimensional” hypothesis, which suggests that NHI might belong to a different dimension to our own.

Similarly, some suggest that UAP are, in fact, linked to time-travellers, with Harold Puthoff, of the Institute for Advanced Studies at Austin, claiming that there could be an “ancient occult group, isolated pre-Diluvial high-tech society… existing alongside us in distinct stealth.”

But the main focus of the Harvard-Montana study is what is known as the “cryptoterrestrial” hypothesis which, they say, “suggests the NHI responsible for UAP may already be present in Earth’s environment in some sense, as opposed to having an extraterrestrial explanation.”

However, they continue, “rather than existing in other ‘dimensions’ or other ‘times’ they are present in a relatively more conventional sense (i.e., within current standard spacetime dimensions) but are nevertheless ‘hidden’ in some way (e.g., living underground).”

The authors then stress: “As with other ultraterrestrial hypotheses, we should state outright that we consider this unlikely. Crucially though, we do not regard it as impossible. Indeed, emerging observations seem to suggest it may well have some validity.”

Central to the theory’s credibility is the mounting evidence that UAP are not only aerial but can also move underwater in ways that defy explanation.

The researchers refer to a white paper created by retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet who argues that an extensive body of data and first-hand accounts show “Unidentified Submersible Objects” (USOs) acting in ways that surpass human technology, and even challenge scientific understanding of what is possible underwater.

They then note that respected Stanford chair and long-time UAP researcher Dr Gary Nolan once stated in an interview that NIH come from both outside our atmosphere and from beneath our oceans, adding that “sonar images show these things moving at speeds a dozen times faster than our fastest submarines.’”

If the prospect of advanced civilisations lurking beneath our seas wasn’t enough, the researchers point out that some UAP sightings involve craft and other phenomena, such as “orbs”, appearing to enter or exit potential underground access points, like volcanoes.

Is Popocatepetl a secret UAP base? (iStock)

“The Popocatepetl volcano in central Mexico, for example, is considered a ‘hotspot’ for such observations, with numerous such events captured on camera in 2023,” they write.

They note that in one article, an observer was quoted as suggesting that the volcano functions as an interdimensional ‘portal’, whilst others speculate that “some UAP might not only be drawn to such locales (e.g., as a portal, or for purposes such as hiding or gathering energy), but might come from underground (i.e., with the NHI responsible residing in a subterranean way).”

They cite former member of the United States House of Representative Mike Gallagher, who last year posited that one potential explanation for UAP is “an ancient civilization that’s just been hiding here, for all this time, and is suddenly showing itself right now.”

Indeed, in an article titled ‘Secret UFO bases across the U.S.’, UAP scholar John Keel (1968) argued that since UAP have “been consistently active in the same areas for many years, it is quite reasonable to speculate that these objects originate in some unknown manner from these areas, rather than traversing great spatial distances to make brief random and apparently pointless 'visits'.”

Otherwise put, “many of the thousands of observed ‘flying saucers’ and ‘spook lights’ are more apt to be a part of the Earth's environment than extraterrestrial craft flying in from some distant point”.

If this were true, it would explain why UAP seem to take such a particular interest in Earth and would do away with all the questions surrounding the logistics of interstellar travel.

Furthermore, the authors provide examples of recorded testimony from respected sources insisting upon the existence of NIH, perhaps most notably that of Albert Einstein’s one-time assistant Dr Shirley Wright.

Speaking in 1993 – in recordings which only became public in 2021 – Wright claimed she and Einstein had helped investigate the famous Roswell UAP crash and that this was “not only a genuine UAP, but that biological entities had survived the crash and were subjected to questioning.”

Even more remarkably, she insisted that these were actually “just humans, but an advanced form,” and that many of their “species” actually “reside underground on our planet.”

Former CIA officer John Ramirez allegedly corroborated this claim, revealing that authorities did, indeed, conduct biological tests and “were able to sequence something in those bodies that look like a genome. And from there they checked the human genome and saw the correlations.”

Some argue that the Moon could also be a secret NHI base (iStock)

Wrapping up their extraordinary paper, the Harvard-Montana experts note that NIH could be lurking in another nearby habitat.

“A third site of intrigue is the moon, and particularly its “far” side, which remains perennially hidden from view,” they write.

“Indeed, some observers suggest the moon itself is very strange, characterised, as recently noted by Avi Loeb, by numerous extraordinary ‘coincidences regarding its size, behaviour, and composition’,” they continue.

“As a result, some have speculated that the entire object may be an artificial NHI construction.”

The researchers point to “photographic evidence” of anomalous features on the satellite’s surface, which some have taken to be lunar bases.

Furthermore, NASA whistleblowers including Karl Wolfe and Ken Johnston have allegedly claimed that “even more conclusive photographic evidence of potential bases exists, but that NASA has actively sought to deny, suppress, and conceal such information,” the authors write.

Former Apollo astronaut Edgar Mitchell is on record as saying, in 2008: “Yes, there have been E.T. visitations, there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered. We are not alone in the universe, they have been coming here for a long time”.

Concluding their study, the researchers categorise the different subsections of potential “cryptoterrestrials” into the following four groups:

1. Human cryptoterrestrials

A technologically advanced ancient human civilisation that was largely destroyed long ago (e.g., by flood), but continued to exist in remnant form.

2. Hominid or theropod cryptoterrestrials

A technologically advanced non-human civilisation consisting of some terrestrial animal which evolved to live in stealth (e.g., underground), perhaps a hominid, or alternatively a species much more distantly related to us (e.g., descendants of unknown, intelligent dinosaurs).

3. Former extraterrestrial or extratempestrial cryptoterrestrials

Extraterrestrial aliens or our intertemporal descendants who “arrived” on Earth from elsewhere in the cosmos or from the human future, respectively, and concealed themselves in stealth.

4. Magical Cryptoterrestrials.

Entities which are less like homegrown aliens and more like earthbound angels, relating to the world inhabited by humans in ways that (at least from our present perspective) are less technological than magical, who are known in European languages by names like fairies, elves, nymphs, etc.

Nevertheless, we should stress that the Harvard-Montana authors are not positing that cryptoterrestrials do exist, rather, that they could, and the idea shouldn’t be categorically dismissed.

As they themselves put it: “We arguing that UAP do have a cryptoterrestrial explanation, but simply that they could, and the judicious approach is to consider all valid theories until the evidence decisively demonstrates they should be rejected.

“We therefore suggest scientists should keep an open mind and investigate the [cryptoterrestrial hypothesis] as a genuinely viable theory.”

After all, they note: “It is the mission of science to investigate all aspects of physical existence, regardless of the extent to which they push at the circumscribing boundaries of our notions of conventional reality.”

