Halo PS5 remake 'confirmed' by insiders and gamers make their demands

Two more renowned gaming industry insiders have made claims about the imminent Halo announcement, saying it will be a remake of the campaign of Halo: Combat Evolved.

Halo Studios previously confirmed it will be "sharing more about what we've been working on" at the Halo World Championship on Friday (24 October) in a Halo Waypoint blog post.

Loads of rumours and claims have recently been doing the rounds on social media, such as Halo heading to PlayStation, but industry insiders Jeff Grubb and NateTheHate both say the announcement will be a remake of the very first Halo game.

Jeff Grubb simply posted on X / Twitter: "Halo: Campaign Evolved."

And NateTheHate commented: "Yup."

It's also been reported Halo is the latest Xbox IP to be making its way to PlayStation. Gaming industry reporter Rebs Gaming recently cleared up and corroborated a post from a dataminer called grunt.api.

A post from grunt.api only featured the PS5 logo plus alt text of a red X next to 'Switch'.

Rebs Gaming said: "Grunt is re-confirming that a new Halo game, specifically the one being announced on Friday, is coming to PlayStation 5. He didn't find any evidence for Nintendo Switch."

So it seems Halo: Combat Evolved could be the announcement and that it could also be coming to PS5.

Grubb and NateTheHate's claims were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been making their demands of what they want to see and sharing their thoughts.

One Redditor said: "Hoping for new campaign content."

A second pondered: "It being campaign only is fine, I guess? Don't know how a campaign only remake would rejuvenate the franchise though."

"I wonder if it'll even have gameplay," a third commented. "If it's a two minute CG trailer it won't be enough I think. Infinite and the bad press around Xbox caused Halo to need a bit more to get people more excited."

A fourth said: "I hope they show the PS5 logo in the trailer tomorrow. I just want to see people's reaction to it, in a good way."

"I'm so bored of remakes," a fifth declared. "Is the gaming industry really all tapped out of creativity?"

To be clear, neither a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved or the Halo franchise heading to PS5 have been officially confirmed. indy100 has contacted Xbox for comment.

