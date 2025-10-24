Pokemon Legends: Z-A first week sales figures revealed and fans are staggered

The Pokemon Company has confirmed how many units Pokemon Legends: Z-A sold on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch in its first week after launch and gamers have been left staggered at the stats.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a Pokemon spinoff and is the sequel to Legends: Arceus. It's the first new full Pokemon game to be released since Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in 2022.



The game released on 16 October and, according to a translated release from The Pokemon Company, sold 5.8 million units in its first week.

Nearly half of them were on Nintendo Switch 2.

This was reposted into the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have been left staggered at how well the game has sold.

One user said: "The more interesting thing is that almost half those sales were on Switch 2."

"Bros made $400m off of $10m budget lol," another commented.

A third commented: "It only cost them $13m to make. This means they could have sold the game for $3 and still made a profit..."

But some were not complimentary about Pokemon Legends: Z-A at all.

"We're never getting another great Pokemon game are we?" a fourth pondered.

And a fifth agreed: "Pokemon fans might give Swifties a run for their money in a buy any slop they put out competition."

For context on some of those comments, a recent huge Game Freak leak revealed claims that Pokemon Legends: Z-A had a development cost of around $13m but this has not been officially confirmed.

That leak also included details of what Game Freak is working on, including four new games and new DLC by the end of 2030, including Gen 10 releasing some time next year and Gen 11 being planned 2030. Again, this is all unconfirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.